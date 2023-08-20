It was a rough night for Aljamain Sterling in Boston for UFC 292. Not only did he lose his bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley via knockout (watch the finish here), but he endured endless boos and jibes from the pro-”Suga” crowd while it happened.

Literally the first thing we heard on the UFC 292 pay-per-view broadcast as Sterling made his walk to the cage was someone screaming “F— you, Aljo!” It was picked up clear as day, and it set the tone for the disrespect the Boston crowd dealt out to the three time defending UFC champion.

Boos rained down from the crowd as “Funkmaster” was introduced by Bruce Buffer. Then a “F— you, Aljo” chant kicked off halfway through the first round, and boy was it loud. This went beyond just being for Sean O’Malley. It felt like everyone in the building hated Aljamain Sterling’s guts.

And for what? Are fans still hung up on Sterling winning his title off a DQ that Petr Yan rightfully earned? Or have they bought into Dana White’s narrative that Aljo is a difficult champ that can’t get out of his own way? Some fans point towards the squeakers he’s edged on the scorecards against Yan and Cejudo. But that doesn’t explain the level of vitriol we just witnessed being directed towards him in Boston.

Simply crazy, man. Let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the Aljamain hate party Boston unleashed at UFC 292.

Aljo walks out and the first thing you can hear on TV is, “f*ck you Aljo!” Crazy. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 20, 2023

I'm not sure Aljo has always loved the boos, but I do think he's starting to embrace them — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 20, 2023

Sterling gets booed everywhere, this won't faze him lol #UFC292 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) August 20, 2023

Aljo died his hair “Celtics” green to try to show some love to the city of Boston and these people were chanting “FUCK YOU ALJO” 2 minutes into his fight, man that’s SICK — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) August 20, 2023

Quite a loud fuck you aljo chant — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) August 20, 2023

Damn… imagine fighting right next to your home town and they still chant “fuck out Aljo” at you during your fight ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ #ufc292 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) August 20, 2023

man, shut the fuck up Boston. — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) August 20, 2023

having an entire crowed chatting “fuck you aljo” and then getting slept infront of them would be an insane experience — pantoja szn (@rutomma) August 20, 2023

Nice speech from Aljo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 20, 2023

Class act from Sterling #ufc292 — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) August 20, 2023

The crowd wanted to cheer Aljo’s positive message but their hatred for him would not allow it. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 20, 2023

What are y’all still boo-ing for??? Lol ya boy already won, relax #ufc292 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) August 20, 2023

Fuck Boston dont boo Aljo what the fuck? Fuck y’all. Aljo is the 135 GOAT, have some respect man. Fuck Boston. — Fonzo (@FonzoMMA) August 20, 2023

This Boston crowd is trash. How do you boo Aljo, as he’s on the mic handling the defeat with all class.



Just an FYI, you can love and root for a specific fighter, while not disrespecting their opponent. pic.twitter.com/tiDXdalq74 — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) August 20, 2023

