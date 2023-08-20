 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘F— you, Aljo!’ — Boston rains down abuse on Aljamain Sterling during UFC 292 loss to Sean O’Malley

We know Boston sports fans are pretty extreme, but the level of disrespect directed towards Sterling at UFC 292 was wild to see.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 292: Sterling v O’Malley Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

It was a rough night for Aljamain Sterling in Boston for UFC 292. Not only did he lose his bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley via knockout (watch the finish here), but he endured endless boos and jibes from the pro-”Suga” crowd while it happened.

Literally the first thing we heard on the UFC 292 pay-per-view broadcast as Sterling made his walk to the cage was someone screaming “F— you, Aljo!” It was picked up clear as day, and it set the tone for the disrespect the Boston crowd dealt out to the three time defending UFC champion.

Boos rained down from the crowd as “Funkmaster” was introduced by Bruce Buffer. Then a “F— you, Aljo” chant kicked off halfway through the first round, and boy was it loud. This went beyond just being for Sean O’Malley. It felt like everyone in the building hated Aljamain Sterling’s guts.

And for what? Are fans still hung up on Sterling winning his title off a DQ that Petr Yan rightfully earned? Or have they bought into Dana White’s narrative that Aljo is a difficult champ that can’t get out of his own way? Some fans point towards the squeakers he’s edged on the scorecards against Yan and Cejudo. But that doesn’t explain the level of vitriol we just witnessed being directed towards him in Boston.

Simply crazy, man. Let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the Aljamain hate party Boston unleashed at UFC 292.

