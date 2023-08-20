Ian Machado Garry has done it again.

The young 25 year old officially moved from solid prospect to rising star with an absolutely dominant performance over the extremely tough Neil Magny. While “The Future” wasn’t able to secure a finish, he beat on Magny from opening to final bell and earned wild scores in his unanimous decision win: 30–26, 30–26, and 30–24.

The key to Garry’s win was keeping out of Magny’s clinch and destroying his lead leg with blistering leg kicks. He stayed measured through three rounds, continuing to mix his punches and kicks up. Magny never knew where the kicks were going. The ones that didn’t blast his legs ended up catching him up the middle and upside the head.

Following his win, Garry called out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a five round fight to determine who the best striker in the UFC is. Based on Twitter’s reaction, everyone wants to see this one.

