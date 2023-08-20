Sean O’Malley stole the show last night (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., as “Suga” stunned Aljamain Sterling with a second-round TKO to claim the UFC bantamweight championship. In co-main event action, Zhang Weili defended her UFC women’s strawweight title with an absolute beatdown over Brazilian contender Amanda Lemos (details HERE).

In addition to O’Malley’s memorable title win, UFC 292 played host to a collection of exciting matchups. From an elbow-cracking knockout to a buzzer-beater submission, the action delivered as advertised. Check out some of the biggest moments below and let us know your favorite:

Karine Silva kept her perfect finish rate in tact with a beautiful last-second submission finish over Maryna Moroz (watch HERE)

Brad Katona became a two-time TUF winner with a win over Cody Gibson in a classic bantamweight dog fight (highlights HERE)

Veteran fighter Kurt Holobaugh earned his way back into the UFC and a TUF 31 season trophy with a submission win over Austin Hubbard (see it HERE)

Gregory Rodrigues recaptured middleweight glory with a brutal elbow knockout over Russian striker Denis Tiuliulin (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 292 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson

Performance of the Night: Sean O’Malley

Performance of the Night: Zhang Weili

For complete UFC 292 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.