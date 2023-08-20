Ian Machado Garry delivered a masterclass in striking by tearing down Neil Magny last night (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., while turning in an entertaining callout to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in his post-fight interview.

Garry came into tonight with a 5-0 UFC record and a rising stock that rivals few other up-and-comers in the sport. The undefeated Irishman utilized his distance control, speed, and whipping calf kicks to break Magny down over the course of three rounds.

You could make the argument that Garry should have finished a hobbled Magny, but his performance was still sheer dominance. In turn, Garry now puts himself in line for a matchup in the ultra-tough welterweight top 10.

After his unanimous decision win over Magny, Garry took to the microphone for his post-fight interview and proceeded to call out Thompson, a former UFC title challenger and one of the best strikers the sport has ever seen. “Future” wants to meet “Wonderboy” inside of the Octagon to show why he’s the new wave of MMA striking.

Check it out below:

“This breaks me into the UFC top 10,” said Garry. “I’m 25 years of age and I’m telling you now I need to prove myself as the best striker that this division has ever seen.

“And, Joe. I think you can guess where I’m going here. To be the best striker in the world you need to beat the best strikers. And everybody has Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson on that list so give me Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson whenever, wherever, for five rounds.

“I will prove to you I am the new generation of striker in the world.”

