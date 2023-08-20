Sean O’Malley shocked the MMA world last night (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., when “Suga” delivered an epic second-round TKO (punches) over Aljamain Sterling to claim the undisputed UFC bantamweight title.

Neither fighter really had a significant moment in the first round. O’Malley stayed on the outer edges and utilized a front kick to the body to keep Sterling at bay. Sterling returned favor with lower leg kicks that prevented O’Malley from landing punches. It was a constant chess match.

Sterling went to his wrestling to begin the second round, but O’Malley was game to defend. After a break along the cage Sterling tried to rush in for a left hand. O’Malley dodged it and countered with a perfectly-timed right. Sterling tumbled to the canvas. “Suga” followed up with heavy ground-and-pound and eventually forced the referee’s hand.

It was a tremendous first punch from O’Malley as he capitalizes on a huge opportunity to take his UFC career to even new heights. Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Coming to shock the world @SugaSeanMMA with a shot at greatness at #UFC292! pic.twitter.com/upRXg3OlcI — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Ready to secure his legacy!@FunkMasterMMA enters for possible record 4th bantamweight title defense at #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/ffK0ldkjvK — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Go inside the O'Malley corner after Round 1 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/ez1SDjNZR2 — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Welcome to the SUGA SHOW pic.twitter.com/aQCYx7YHJd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 20, 2023

SEAN O’MALLEY KNOCKS OUT STERLING IN ROUND 2 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/9tvEueHZnW — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 20, 2023

Octagon-side for the beginning of the Suga Era #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/fHEMJ3oLyy — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

SEAN O'MALLEY KNOCKS OUT ALJAMAIN STERLING



WE HAVE A NEW BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/imITCioq49 — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Sean O'Malley calls for the Chito Vera rematch in December! #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/xwL6A8sOXk — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

For complete UFC 292 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.