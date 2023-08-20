 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Sean O’Malley delivers epic TKO over Aljamain Sterling, claims bantamweight title | UFC 292

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 292: Sterling v O’Malley Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean O’Malley shocked the MMA world last night (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., when “Suga” delivered an epic second-round TKO (punches) over Aljamain Sterling to claim the undisputed UFC bantamweight title.

Neither fighter really had a significant moment in the first round. O’Malley stayed on the outer edges and utilized a front kick to the body to keep Sterling at bay. Sterling returned favor with lower leg kicks that prevented O’Malley from landing punches. It was a constant chess match.

Sterling went to his wrestling to begin the second round, but O’Malley was game to defend. After a break along the cage Sterling tried to rush in for a left hand. O’Malley dodged it and countered with a perfectly-timed right. Sterling tumbled to the canvas. “Suga” followed up with heavy ground-and-pound and eventually forced the referee’s hand.

It was a tremendous first punch from O’Malley as he capitalizes on a huge opportunity to take his UFC career to even new heights. Check out the full fight video highlights below:

