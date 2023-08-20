Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley are about to face off tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) in the main event of UFC 292 from inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This bout has been building for the better part of a year, ever since “Suga” secured a title shot by decisioning Petr Yan. Sterling retained his title all the while, taunting O’Malley that his wrestling was finally about to be tested. Of course, O’Malley promised in response that he was going to knock Sterling cold.

The future of the 135-pound division is up for grabs, and only one man can be right — let’s find out who!

Though the fight started slow, O’Malley really performed masterfully. His footwork kept Sterling off him and gave him time to feint and gather reads. His takedown defense held up shocking well, then he smoked Sterling with the perfect counter!

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the ring ...

Round One

Sterling begins the fight with a low kick and pressures the challenger. O’Malley circles the cage, switching directions. “Suga” answers his foe’s pressure with a snap kick and body punch. Stiff jab from O’Malley. Another. Sterling hasn’t landed much outside of low kicks yet, but he hasn’t shot either. Lots of feints from O’Malley, who’s now doing the pressuring. With just 20 seconds remaining, Sterling grabs a single leg and pushes O’Malley into the fence. He fires some punches in the clinch before the bell. Uneventful round. 10-9 O’Malley

Go inside the O'Malley corner after Round 1 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/ez1SDjNZR2 — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Round Two

Sterling pressures hard immediately, lands a body kick, then attacks a takedown. O’Malley limp legs away but eats a punch. Out of nowhere, O’Malley drops him with a counter right hand! He’s swarming with huge punches and Sterling is hurt bad! That’s it! Accurate ground strikes from O’Malley forces the finish! YOUR NEW CHAMPION! Welcome to the Sugar Show.

SEAN O'MALLEY KNOCKS OUT ALJAMAIN STERLING



WE HAVE A NEW BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/imITCioq49 — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023





Result: Sean O’Malley defeats Aljamain Sterling via second-round knockout

