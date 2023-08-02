Sorry, PFL! Nate Diaz only interested in ‘something real’ regarding Jake Paul’s MMA fight offer

DALLAS, TEXAS — Nate Diaz has officially entered a new chapter in his long combat sports career.

A veteran of 34 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fights, Diaz (21-13) makes his professional boxing debut at Middleweight against Jake Paul in Dallas, Texas this weekend (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023). Diaz finished his UFC run on a high note, submitting Tony Ferguson with a fourth round guillotine in their UFC 279 main event this past Sept. 2022 (watch highlights).

Immediately after the win, Diaz expressed his interest in eventually returning to UFC after exploring some other combat sports possibilities. Since inking the Paul match, Diaz has been challenged to a $10 million MMA rematch offer from “The Problem Child.” Not exactly starving for cash, Diaz isn’t much interested in that idea as it would (presumably) have to take place in Professional Fighters League (PFL) where Paul is expected to make his MMA debut in 2024.

“I don’t fight for that organization,” Diaz said on The MMA Hour. “If we do something, we’re going to do something real. Co-promotion, if anything.

“It will probably either be back in the UFC [for me next], or do something like this in an MMA style — or boxing, either one,” he concluded.

The 38-year-old Diaz made his MMA debut in Oct. 2004 before going on to win The Ultimate Fighter 5 (TUF) as a Lightweight. Diaz’s match with Paul is somewhat of a co-promotion as is, seeing his Real Fight Inc. collaborate with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Paul looks to rebound with a win against Diaz after starting his career 6-1. Tommy Fury handed Paul his first career loss this past Feb. 2022, taking the split decision nod (watch highlights).