PFL signs boxing world champion Amanda Serrano to PPV ‘super fight division’

Amanda Serrano is Professional Fighters League (PFL) bound.

News broke today (Weds., Aug. 2, 2023) that multi-time boxing world champion, Serrano (44-2-1), has signed with PFL as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. Serrano joins the likes of Francis Ngannou, Kayla Harrison, and Jake Paul as fighters expected to compete exclusively on PFL’s upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) events in its “Super Fight Division.” PFL is expected to officially kick off these events in 2024.

“I joined the PFL PPV Super Fight Division because of their revolutionary format that empowers fighters like never before,” Serrano said via press release. “The PFL’s commitment to promoting high-profile, pay-per-view events with some of the biggest MMA stars in the world showcases an incredible opportunity to elevate my career to new heights and prove my ability beyond just the ring. I may be known for boxing, but I’ve always loved and trained in MMA and jiu-jitsu, knowing those skills would only add to my ability when going against any opponent. The league’s commitment to gender equality, providing equal opportunities and recognition of female fighters, is also a driving force behind my decision. I can’t wait to step back into the cage and deliver thrilling performances and unforgettable moments for fans around the world.”

Serrano, 34, will compete in PFL’s recently created 125-pound women’s Flyweight division. Despite being best known for her excellent boxing career, “The Real Deal” is no stranger to MMA. Competing under the Combate Global and iKon Fights banners in her three fights, Serrano went 2-0-1, earning her two wins via first round submissions. Her last appearance came in June 2021. Serrano has also competed in submission grappling, winning all five of her matches, four of which she finished (three guillotines, one armbar).

Before Serrano returns to MMA, she’ll seek a second career win over Heather Hardy in the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event in Dallas, Texas this weekend (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023).

“Amanda Serrano’s decision to join the Professional Fighters League is a natural fit for one of the most accomplished combat sports stars in history,” said co-creators of the PFL PPV Super Fight Division, Nakisa Bidarian and Paul. “The PFL’s innovative format, coupled with its commitment to equal fighter pay and elevating female fighters, provides Amanda with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase her MMA skills to the world. She’s a knockout queen in the ring and has shown to be a submission artist in the cage. Her addition to the PPV Super Fight Division is a testament to the growth and appeal of the league, further solidifying the PFL as the premier destination for MMA stars across the globe.”