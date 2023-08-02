Kamaru Usman eyes ‘difficult’ Stephen Thompson for UFC return — ‘The only guy that make sense’

Kamaru Usman is making a comeback.

But before “The Nigerian Nightmare” can book his Octagon return, the former UFC welterweight champion needs to lock down an opponent that makes sense. That’s why Usman is calling for two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

“I’ve done everything there is to do. The only guy that, to be honest, that even make sense right now is Wonderboy, because he needs an opponent,” Usman told TMZ Sports. “Wonderboy’s been around for so long, and he’s just that name to where it’s always a good fight. His style is very, very difficult to fight. He’s just one of those names, he’s in my era, that I never really got to fight.”

Thompson, who withdrew from the UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card after his opponent failed to make weight, has been vocal about his displeasure in fighting opponents (like this guy) who just want to take him down and grind him out for three rounds.

The 36 year-old Usman (20-3) is looking to rebound from back-to-back losses against longtime rival Leon Edwards, which cost “The Nigerian Nightmare” his 170-pound strap. As for Thompson, 40, he improved to 17-6-1 by stopping Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando.

Usman vs. Thompson ... doing anything for ya’?