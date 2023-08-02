Get hyped! UFC Singapore poster drops for ‘Holloway vs Zombie’ on Aug. 26

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently unveiled its official poster for the upcoming UFC Singapore mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Aug. 26, headlined by the 145-pound showdown between former featherweight champion Max Holloway and longtime division “Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

One Twitter fan said it best: “Cool poster. Sad fight.”

Holloway (24-7) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over top prospect Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City last April on ESPN, keeping the gate to the featherweight title under lock and key. As for Jung (17-7), he was last seen challenging Volkanovski for the 145-pound strap in a brutal, bloody loss at UFC 273 in early 2022.

A lopsided defeat to Holloway could result in Jung’s retirement.

“I’m kind of tripping on how we didn’t fight yet,” Holloway said during a recent UFC press conference. “How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, that’s one of the guys. I would love to share the Octagon with him. He’s one of the OGs that I didn’t get to fight, and we came up in the same era, and we didn’t fight each other.”

Holloway remains an astronomical betting favorite over Jung.

See the full poster below:

UFC Singapore will also feature the light heavyweight rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Elsewhere on the card, Alex Caceres collides with featherweight “Ninja” Giga Chikadze while Parker Porter and Justin Tafa throw heavyweight hands. In addition, Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos hook ‘em up at 125 pounds.