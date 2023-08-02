Latest news and updates related to the potential cage fight between tech billionaires and corporate rivals, Elon Musk (Tesla, Twitter) vs. Mark Zuckerberg (Meta).

Mark Zuckerberg continues to train combat sports like a maniac as we wait to see if a highly anticipated ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ with Elon Musk materializes.

UFC president Dana White has been pushing Zuckerberg vs. Musk as a very real thing, and the official UFC store is even selling t-shirts hyping the fight. Will it come together? We have our doubts. But if it does, Meta and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will be ready.

In a new series of posts on Zuckerberg’s Twitter/X clone Threads, Mark revealed his current diet, which involves eating nearly twice as many calories as needed to maintain his weight.

“Y’all want anything from McDonalds?” a post from the official McDonalds Threads account asked.

“20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?” Zuckerberg replied.

“You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds!” UFC lightweight fighter Mike Davis commented.

“Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity.” Zuck wrote. “And it’s so delicious...”

On a recent podcast with Lex Freidman, Zuckerberg said he’s training MMA and jiu jitsu four times a week on top of strength and conditioning sessions. There’s no doubt the Zuck is putting on some muscle mass devouring all that food on top of working out like a beast.

Found this old photo where I’m trying to get my body weight under 225 lbs pic.twitter.com/DqcKAJd85B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2023

One of the big stumbling blocks to a sanctioned Mark vs. Elon cage fight is the weight difference. Zuckerberg recently competed in a BJJ competition where the maximum weight for his division was 154.5 pounds. Musk has been generously listed on many websites as hovering around 200 pounds. A recent Twitter / X post has him wistfully remembering a time in 2001 when he was trying to get below 225.

That’s a big difference ... big enough for the boring jerks running athletic commissions to shut down what could be the biggest fight in mixed martial arts history.

So to Mark Zuckerberg, we say: eat as much McDonalds as you can so we can see this fight. Elon Musk: do the exact opposite.