Nate Diaz apparently still isn’t interested in helping Jake Paul promote their 185-pound, 10-round upcoming boxing showdown this weekend (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, which will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV).

Fans of the Stockton slapper were hoping the fairly reserved mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran would come alive during fight week and spit some truth at the YouTuber-turned boxer. Instead, a new clip from Ariel Helwani (most likely on behalf of Showtime) shows an uncomfortable-looking Diaz fleeing a face-to-face interview with Paul, never to return.

Interviews where both fighters sit down across from each other “Face 2 Face” have become a thing over the past couple of years. It’s the perfect opportunity to generate some buzz by having them talk s— to each other in person, with an interviewer moderating the situation. This time, it was the host of The MMA Hour sitting between Paul and Diaz.

There were no fireworks (that we know of). Instead, a clip shows Diaz nervously gripping his fists and looking distressed before getting up and walking away:

Oh my.



Today’s face-to-face with Jake and Nate ended … prematurely.



Full video out tomorrow via @DAZNBoxing. pic.twitter.com/QHb6rztQ1C — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2023

“Yeah I’ll be right back,” Diaz said.

But, he was not right back. Footage from another camera showed Diaz getting into an sport utility vehicle and riding off. Paul was actually in the middle of buttering up Diaz before he hit ‘em with the Irish Goodbye.

“He’s a warrior, he’s put on some of the greatest fights in the history of MMA,” Paul said. “He has an amazing fanbase, obviously people love him for a reason. And I know he’s coming to bring a war. That’s what it says [on the promotional poster], ‘Ready for f—ing war.’”

As Paul realized Diaz was leaving, he put a hand over his face in frustration. We must say: Diaz may not be trying to get in Paul’s head here, but he’s doing a great job with this outside-the-box mental warfare.

What exactly is going on with Diaz? Who knows for sure.

If we had to guess, we’d point blame at the Texas athletic commission not allowing Diaz to smoke marijuana leading up to the bout. What you’re seeing here is Diaz raw-dogging reality ... and he’s clearly not enjoying it.

Will Diaz be able to settle down on fight night and bring his “A” game to the Paul fight? It’s a real question. For a bout whose tagline is “Ready for War,” we’re now left wondering if Diaz is indeed in the right mindset to fight.

Only time will tell.

To checkout the latest “Paul vs. Diaz”-led fight card and rumors click here.