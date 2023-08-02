 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Did Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje just agree to fight? ‘Sign the contract big boy’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
The Ultimate Fighter Season 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Sorry Michael Chandler, but the Conor McGregor snowball appears to be rolling in a new direction.

Last Saturday (July 29, 2023), Justin Gaethje scored arguably the best win of his entire career by smoking Dustin Poirier with a second-round high kick (watch highlights) in the main event of UFC 291. It didn’t take long for McGregor to throw his name into the mix and start talking trash.

Initially, Gaethje dismissed the talk, explaining he’d prefer to fight someone who isn’t on steroids — and no, for anyone wondering, there has been no update on McGregor joining the USADA pool. However, something has changed for Gaethje, who earlier today took to Twitter to implore McGregor to “Sign the contract big boy.”

McGregor replied soon afterward. Though he didn’t directly answer Gaethje’s post, his one word response was clear enough: “Signed.”

Currently, Gaethje is in line for a title shot, whereas McGregor hasn’t won a fight since January 2020. Gaethje may still opt to chase dollar signs, but as Chandler is continually learning, agreeing to a fight with McGregor doesn’t actually mean much until a contract is actually signed and both men are in the Octagon.

Stay tuned for further developments.

Insomnia

UFC is going to drop the hammer on Michel Pereira. Is it time for “Demolidor” at Middleweight?

Rafael dos Anjos isn’t impressed with Tony Ferguson’s eye poke complaints. We need Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones to weigh in next!

In case you’re unaware: strikes wrapping around the back of the head in a stand up exchange will never be considered illegal, unless you want everyone turning away from punches and chasing DQs.

Uh-oh, the timeline for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum is growing muddy. Get Rakhmonov in there vs. Usman or Belal instead!

The new Tony Ferguson pain collage looks different than the original.

There are worse Middleweight fights to book than Brendan Allen vs. Israel Adesanya. “All-In” is at least a more serious grappling threat than someone like Sean Strickland.

Darius Flowers claims he fought with high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), a potentially fatal condition. Yikes!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Terence Crawford put on a show over the weekend.

Matt Brown breaks down his most recent knockout win:

Through the ropes!

Random Land

I eagerly await receiving my $0.75 in the eventual class action settlement.

Midnight Music: Mom Pick #2

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania