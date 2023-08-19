With UFC 292 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event bantamweight title fight between reigning UFC champion Aljamain Sterling and rising superstar Sean O’Malley, a co-headliner pitting UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili against Brazilian bruiser Amanda Lemos, and a welterweight clash between undefeated contender Ian Garry and veteran Neil Magny, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

