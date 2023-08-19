 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Brad Tavares helps hobbled Chris Weidman out of wheelchair following brutal leg attack | UFC 292

Chris Weidman needed a wheelchair after his “Prelims” battle with Brad Tavares earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., and Tavares was there to help the former UFC middleweight champion get around.

Weidman was returning after a two-year hiatus following his nasty leg injury at UFC 261. The former middleweight king certainly showed some cage rust and it allowed Tavares to get off some serious leg kicks in the early going. Weidman’s lead leg was badly compromised so he had to switch to southpaw and put his surgically-repaired right leg in front.

Unfortunately for Weidman, Tavares chopped that leg down, too. It was impressive to see Weidman stay on his feet and still land shots coming forward. Tavares was relentless, though, and battered Weidman’s lower half to get the unanimous decision win.

Afterwards, Weidman was spotted backstage in a wheelchair. His left leg was heavily bruised while his surgically-repaired right leg was wrapped. Tavares, who snapped a two-fight losing streak with his win at UFC 292, helped Weidman get out of his wheelchair to take some photos. It was a heartfelt moment, even for Weidman who has lost another trip to the Octagon.

