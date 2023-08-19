 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Gregory Rodrigues absolutely demolishes Denis Tiuliulin with vicious elbow KO | UFC 292

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Gregory Rodrigues righted the ship at 185 pounds earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., when “Robocop” steamrolled fellow middleweight Denis Tiuliulin with a vicious first-round knockout (elbows).

LIVE! Watch UFC 292 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Boston, Mass., on Sat., Aug. 19, 2023, with two compelling championship bouts. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Bantamweight roost-ruler, Aljamain Sterling, plans to silence No. 2-seeded contender, Sean O’Malley. In UFC 292’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Zhang Weili, locks horns with No. 4-ranked contender, Amanda Lemos.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Rodrigues is known for getting into firefights, but the Brazilian contender took his time tonight. He only mixed it up for a little bit on the feet before utilizing his grappling and securing a takedown. Rodrigues quickly moved into full mount and blasted Tiuliuin with a questionable elbow to the head (the replay later showed it was likely an illegal blow) followed by another that put the Russian out cold.

Check out the final moments below:

Rodrigues, 31, was coming off a brutal knockout loss to Bruno Silva back in January so this victory was much-needed to keep his division stock afloat. The fighter known as “Robocop” was dangerous before tonight, but if he can control his powerful offense and implement more of his grappling he could be even better moving forward.

For complete UFC 292 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 292 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Sterling vs. O’Malley

View all 34 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania