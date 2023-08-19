 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! ‘Prelims’ opener ends with stunning buzzer-beater submission | UFC 292

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Karine Silva kept her perfect finish rate in tact earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., when the women’s flyweight prospect submitted veteran contender Maryna Moroz with one second left in the first round.

LIVE! Watch UFC 292 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Boston, Mass., on Sat., Aug. 19, 2023, with two compelling championship bouts. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Bantamweight roost-ruler, Aljamain Sterling, plans to silence No. 2-seeded contender, Sean O’Malley. In UFC 292’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Zhang Weili, locks horns with No. 4-ranked contender, Amanda Lemos.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Silva had lost to Moroz earlier on in her professional MMA career so she had something to prove tonight in Boston. The Brazilian finisher showcased her power early with a left hook that briefly sent Moroz crashing to the canvas. Moroz, who had never been stopped heading into tonight, proved she was game as she typically does.

However, during a transition to top control Moroz found herself in a guillotine choke. Silva is super strong and quickly took advantage of the opportunity. As the clock started to wind down Silva cranked the choke and eventually forced Moroz to tap. There was one second left on the clock.

Check out the final moments below:

Silva, 29, is now 3-0 inside the Octagon and has won her last eight overall. She has finished all 17 of her pro wins by way of knockout or submission. It seems like “Killer” is hitting an entirely new level here in 2023 and now looks poised to make a run at the women’s flyweight top 10.

For complete UFC 292 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 292 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Sterling vs. O’Malley

View all 32 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania