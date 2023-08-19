Karine Silva kept her perfect finish rate in tact earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., when the women’s flyweight prospect submitted veteran contender Maryna Moroz with one second left in the first round.

Silva had lost to Moroz earlier on in her professional MMA career so she had something to prove tonight in Boston. The Brazilian finisher showcased her power early with a left hook that briefly sent Moroz crashing to the canvas. Moroz, who had never been stopped heading into tonight, proved she was game as she typically does.

However, during a transition to top control Moroz found herself in a guillotine choke. Silva is super strong and quickly took advantage of the opportunity. As the clock started to wind down Silva cranked the choke and eventually forced Moroz to tap. There was one second left on the clock.

Check out the final moments below:

KARINE SILVA GOT THE TAP WITH ONE SECOND LEFT #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/voCA4taoZ1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 19, 2023

Silva, 29, is now 3-0 inside the Octagon and has won her last eight overall. She has finished all 17 of her pro wins by way of knockout or submission. It seems like “Killer” is hitting an entirely new level here in 2023 and now looks poised to make a run at the women’s flyweight top 10.

