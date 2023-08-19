 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TUF 31 highlights! Team McGregor’s Brad Katona becomes TUF double champ, Kurt Holobaugh scores crafty submission | UFC 292

By Dan Hiergesell
Two Ultimate Fighter winners were crowned earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., as Brad Katona and Kurt Holobaugh walked away with season 31 honors. A season that was coached by UFC lightweights Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via Unanimous Decision

Both bantamweights put up a furious pace to start the fight. The action happened completely on the feet. Gibson was able to mix up with lunging strikes and kicks from range as the smaller Katona waited for counter shots inside. It worked for both men in the early going.

Gibson offered even more output early into the second round, but Katona’s toughness and persistence allowed him to punch his way back into control. He stunned Gibson with a hard right hand. Gibson was able to survive, but serious damage was done. Both men absolutely unloaded in the third round. Exhausted, battered, and bruised. Katona and Gibson emptied the tank for a classic barn burner, which included a combined total of 303 significant strikes.

In the end, it was Katona who did enough to capture the unanimous decision win and TUF season 31 bantamweight honors. Katona also becomes the first two-time TUF winner.

Check out some highlights, the official scorecard, and a reaction from coach McGregor below:

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via second round submission (triangle choke)

Holobaugh landed some good shots throughout the first round, but it was two timely takedowns by Hubbard that put him out in front. Hubbard’s ear was bleeding after the first five minutes, but it didn’t seem to bother him.

The tide turned for Hubbard in the second as Holobaugh moved in with heavy combinations. Holobaugh was able to gain control on the ground after knocking Hubbard down along the cage and immediately threatened with a rear-naked choke. Hubbard was able to defend only to fall into an armbar. It was close, but Hubbard defended again. Holobaugh was so slick with his transitions and quickly locked up a triangle choke off the armbar. Hubbard tried to defend this time, but it wasn’t going to work.

Holobaugh walked away with the impressive submission stoppage and TUF 31 lightweight honors. Check out the final moments of the fight and a random Neil Magny appearance below:

