It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., as reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling puts his 135-pound title on the line against rising superstar and former Contender Series standout Sean O’Malley.
Luckily, UFC 292 will feature more than just the main event. In addition to Sterling vs. O’Malley, the Beantown PPV will showcase a co-headliner between UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Brazilian powerhouse Amanda Lemos. Undefeated welterweight sensation Ian Garry will also be back in action as he takes on veteran Neil Magny on the PPV undercard.
Take a look below at UFC 292’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley
Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos
Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny
Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista
Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson
Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT
Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz
Online
- UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 292 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.
- UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.
Television
- UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
- UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 292 there is a list of bars near you airing “Sterling vs. O’Malley” right here.
