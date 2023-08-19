It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., as reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling puts his 135-pound title on the line against rising superstar and former Contender Series standout Sean O’Malley.

Luckily, UFC 292 will feature more than just the main event. In addition to Sterling vs. O’Malley, the Beantown PPV will showcase a co-headliner between UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Brazilian powerhouse Amanda Lemos. Undefeated welterweight sensation Ian Garry will also be back in action as he takes on veteran Neil Magny on the PPV undercard.

Take a look below at UFC 292’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Online

UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 292 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 292 there is a list of bars near you airing “Sterling vs. O’Malley” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 292 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 292 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.