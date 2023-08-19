Ian Garry and Neil Magny squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In an absolute beatdown, Garry remained undefeated.

Garry wasted very little time in ripping up Magny’s lead leg, immediately knocking him around the cage. Garry then went up the body with another kick before snapping his opponent’s head back. Garry managed range very well, denying Magny’s attempts to clinch. With a couple minutes left in the round, Garry tripped Magny to the floor! Garry let him back up then knocked him down with another low kick. Magny just couldn’t lay a glove on his opponent regardless of what he tried to do.

Garry continued to fight well into the second. He continually stuck Magny with stiff jabs and kept breaking down his lead leg. There was a moment of relief for Magny where he secured the clinch and started to wrestle offensively, but it didn’t last. Garry broke apart and kicked his calf again, and this one really hurt. Garry unleashed a nice flurry of punches with Magny’s back to the fence, but no kill shot connected. Magny survived the round, but he was having zero success ten minutes into this fight.

“The Future” flipped him off between rounds.

Magny started the third with pressure, but Garry backed him off with a counter high Tkick and went right back to dominating at range. Magny’s leg was utterly toast. Garry floored him with another low kick then chopped at it three more times for good measure. It was an absolute beatdown, one that could’ve easily been stopped. Still, Magny hung tough despite offering no real offense in return.

With a minute remaining, Garry unleashed a flurry of high kicks and power punches. He chased the finish before tossing Magny to the canvas. He finished the fight attempting a guillotine choke from top position, then flipped Magny off one last time after the bell.

This was complete and utter domination from the Irish prospect. He took Magny apart with absolute ease, destroying his leg just a couple minutes into the very first round. From that point forward, it was too easy for Garry, who remained disciplined while pummeling his opponent.

It wasn’t a finish, but it was nearly as good!

Result: Ian Garry defeats Neil Magny via unanimous decision

For complete UFC 292: ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ results and play-by-play, click HERE!