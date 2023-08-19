 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 292 results: Brad Tavares destroys Chris Weidman’s other leg in dominant performance

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 292: Weidman v Tavares Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares squared off in a Middleweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292 inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

After some early feints from Weidman, Tavares struck first with a nice double jab-cross. Weidman attempted his first takedown of the fight, but Tavares stuffed it and cracked him with another right hand. Weidman stuck a jab, ate a low kick, then was stuffed again. Weidman was backing straight up a lot, leaving him open to Tavares’ combinations. With a couple minutes remaining in the first, Tavares’ low kicks were starting to bother the former champion. Tavares moved well in-and-out with the jab, though Weidman answered with a nice front kick to the body.

Tavares timed one last combination at the bell to finish off a strong, if low-volume, round.

Tavares opened the second with a more active jab, and he was continuing to chop into the lead leg. Another low kick hurt Weidman, entirely taking his leg out from under him. Weidman switched stances and tried to walk it off. Tavares pursued patiently, looking for high kicks and combinations. Then, he started digging into Weidman’s right leg.

Just as things seemed truly desperate for the former champion, he landed a heavy 1-2 along the fence and wobbled Tavares. Despite the compromised legs, Weidman was starting to land more as he pressured. Before he could build too much momentum, Tavares dug into his leg again. Weidman got in deep on a shot along the fence, but man, Tavares’ takedown defense is top-notch. He fought off that shot really well, and he started punting the body too.

Weidman landed another good cross near the end of the second in what was a much better round for him overall, despite the wobbly leg!

Tavares went back to the low kick repeatedly early in the third, really knocking Weidman around with the strike. Another Weidman takedown attempt was unceremoniously stuffed, but he kept trying to make it happen. Weidman landed a good left hand over the top, but it seemed like some of the power had faded off his shots. Tavares jabbed and moved, then he punted the left leg yet again. Weidman found a good right hand while Tavares’ back was to the fence.

Though it felt like a finish was attainable for Tavares, the Hawaiian fought well here. Once Weidman’s leg was gone, Tavares was mostly content to stick and move, as he didn’t push for the finish when Weidman stood his ground. He broke Weidman down, and even before the low kicks added up, he was the faster boxer.

It’s a good win for the longtime vet, and a tough return for the former champion.

Result: Tavares via decision

