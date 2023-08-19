Ian Garry is not here to take part he is here to take over, which includes a secret workout session at a busy Boston bar on the eve of UFC 292 going down later tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The undefeated Irish fighter has been doing his best all week to pump up his fight against short-notice replacement, welterweight contender Neil Magny, and show fans that he’s the next big thing. Garry’s antics do feel a little bit like a Conor McGregor schtick, but that seems to be the case every time a new Irish fighter tries to climb the UFC ranks.

Throughout this week, “The Future” has been trying to remind fans that he could be the next “Notorious.” Garry has even taken some very unique one-liners from McGregor’s arsenal and made them his own entering UFC 292. Check out some of the comparisons below:

Ian “McGregor Machado” Garry ladies and gentleman pic.twitter.com/hhuQ7J7Gzd — P4P#1 Volk (@TopMMAContent) August 18, 2023

Luckily, the 25-year-old Garry has the fighting chops to back up the hype. And in order to showcase his growing skillset ahead of the biggest fight of his career the Irish fighter hosted a secret workout session at a Boston bar on Friday night. The scene was actually pretty surreal as a hoard of crazed Irish fans invaded the local pub to see Garry hit mitts and deliver some last-minute chatter on the microphone.

Check out some of the footage below:

Ian Garry organising a training session and meet and greet in an Irish bar in Boston last night #UFC292 #UFC #MMA



pic.twitter.com/cwIcbyUcao — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) August 19, 2023

Ian Gary hitting mitts in a random pub before fight night pic.twitter.com/ZpUr8leD15 — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) August 19, 2023

Ian Garry doing an open workout in a pub the night before his fight pic.twitter.com/wKWtquL3S2 — P4P#1 Volk (@TopMMAContent) August 19, 2023

Unfortunately for Garry, he won’t have the help of his growing fanbase on Saturday night when he meets Magny on the PPV main card. Garry is coming off a sensational first-round knockout win over Daniel Rodriguez back in May, but Magny poses a unique skillset that could give Garry problems if he doesn’t deliver fireworks early.

So what do you think? Is Garry being too much like McGregor or is this just who he is?

Sound off!

