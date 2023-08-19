Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley full fight video preview for UFC 292 PPV main event

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound title against surging division contender Sean O’Malley in the UFC 292 five-round main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., streaming exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view (sign up here).

“Aljamain’s grabbing ahold of him and beating him up, Sean keeping him away with good footwork, good positioning and pinpoint striking,” UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “Also, Sean’s slick on the ground. Scramble for your life. Do not let him get settled because the more he settles, the stronger he gets. If it goes the distance, I think he can do it. O’Malley’s locked in. I think he can do five rounds. I’m going to go Sean, official pick. I’m going to go Sean with this one. Sometimes you just feel like it’s time, it’s destiny.”

