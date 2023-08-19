Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos full fight video preview for UFC 292 PPV co-main event

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her 115-pound title against surging division contender Amanda Lemos in the UFC 292 five-round co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., streaming exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view (sign up here).

Check out their “Become a Legend” video preview embedded above.

“Lemos is good, I admit she’s a very good fighter,” Weili told reporters through an interpreter at Wednesday’s UFC 292 media day. “She’s aggressive, and her fighting style, she possess the knockout power. So do I. And what I want to showcase more in this fight is to fight like water. I can fight very flowing, smooth and seamless. I can be water. Just wrap her up. And if she makes any tiny mistake, I can catch it and finish her.”

