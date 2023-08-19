Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jan Blachowicz may be on the hunt for greener pastures.

The Polish striker has achieved great things in the Light Heavyweight division. After a tepid start to his UFC career, Blachowicz suddenly went on a tear, winning nine of his next ten bouts. That run included a UFC title and defense, including becoming the first man to defeat Israel Adesanya in the cage.

His championship reign came to an end opposite Glover Teixeira in October 2021. Since then, Blachowicz has been eagerly trying to regain gold. He came extremely close in a draw opposite Magomed Ankalaev, then coughed up a razor-thin decision to Alex Pereira in a likely title eliminator last time out. With different judges, he could be champion or at least in the immediate mix, but instead, he has little momentum at 40 years of age.

Perhaps a chance of division is the answer? Recently, Blachowicz hinted at moving down to Middleweight in pursuit of a rematch with Israel Adesanya. The Polish athlete thought better of that idea — seriously, how was he going to make 185 lbs. without lopping off a limb? — and is now discussing a potential move to Heavyweight.

And, he’s got a bold choice of opponent in mind.

“Of course. Why not? It sounds good,” Blachowicz told Sportsnaught in regards to a Heavyweight move (via MMA News). “You opened something in my mind, so yeah, we’re going to ask UFC about the opportunity of heavyweight. It’s something I have to think about.

“I need to watch them carefully, because when I watch the heavyweights I just watch for the fight. I don’t watch to analyze them. But [Tom] Aspinall did a great job in his last fight. That would be something very good for me for the first fight stop in heavyweight.”

Light Heavyweights and Heavyweights jumping between divisions isn’t uncommon. Notable names like Ovince Saint Preux and Ilir Latifi have jumped up with mixed results, while others like Tanner Boser and Chris Daukaus have begun shedding extra weight and chasing success at 205 lbs.

Physically, Blachowicz would appear to have the power and durability to compete amongst the big boys. His kickboxing is excellent, but whether or not his grappling could stand up to the largest wrestlers in the sport would definitely be in question. Ultimately, it would be a really exciting change of pace if nothing else.

Do you want to see Jan Blachowicz at Heavyweight?

Insomnia

It’s kind of outrageous that UFC couldn’t figure out a match up for Joe Lauzon. He’s THE Boston MMA legend!

Joe Lauzon says he texted many, many times to get on #UFC292, but was told his services were not needed. He adds that he wanted Chase Hooper. Whether or not he fights again is TBD. https://t.co/N8aIkNZlTA — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 18, 2023

Brendan Allen, father of a four-year-old girl, did not make any new fans in the last 24 hours. The entire response to the Ian Garry vs. Neil Magny parental beating trash talk has been ... annoying.

I whoop my kids and nobody gana do shit about it ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) August 18, 2023

This is all just too much pic.twitter.com/Wco8LHWdFG — MMA’s Dumbest Tweets (@MMADumbTweets) August 18, 2023

Imagine tearing your ACL then immediately having to fight Rinat Fakhretdinov. It’s a real shame Kevin Lee’s knee exploded at least three times.

Under-the-radar Welterweight banger alert!

Anyone else completely forget this fight already happened? Why are we doing it again?

Michael Chandler with the correct response to the latest weird Conor McGregor tirade.

Boxing royalty hanging out!

legendary video... Muhammad Ali light-sparring with Cus D'Amatopic.twitter.com/5DW4ejewiE — Roots of Combat (@RootsOfCombat) August 16, 2023

Craig Jones doing cool Craig Jones things.

Cradle from deep half lmao pic.twitter.com/OdHnJyePE2 — Josie Aldo (@MMAWretch) August 18, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I feel like you don’t see question mark kicks from the back leg during open stance engagements very often, but this is beautiful.

Sean O’Malley vibes.

Heel to the chin:

Kamran Nabati just landed an unbelievable spinning heel kick KO at RCC Fair Fight. Holy SHIT #FairFight22 pic.twitter.com/sapVfBeL5E — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 18, 2023

