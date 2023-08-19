Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to TD Garden in Boston, Mass., TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) with a blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) event, featuring the potential debut of “The Suga Show Era” when colorful top-ranked Bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley, attempts to topple the “best 135-pound champion ever,” Aljamain Sterling. In UFC 292’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, women’s Strawweight roost-ruler, Zhang Weili, takes on No. 4-seeded power-punching Brazilian, Amanda Lemos. We’ve got Ian Machado Garry, Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz, too!

IT’S A CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP!

Before that action begins at 10 p.m. ET later this evening, though, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 292 “Prelims” undercard below, beginning with the first fight at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET). We will then cover UFC 292’s PPV main card in a separate thread right here, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on UFC 292 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Sterling vs. O’Malley.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 292 “Prelims” undercard results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 292 ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

170 lbs.: Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

135 lbs.: Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

UFC 292 ESPN/ESPN+ ‘PRELIMS’ QUICK RESULTS:

185 lbs.: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard

135 lbs.: Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski

125 lbs.: Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee — Decision (unanimous) 30-27 x2

125 lbs.: Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz — Submission (guillotine) Rd. 1, 4:59 — HIGHLIGHTS!

UFC 292 ‘PRELIMS’ PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

185 lbs.: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski

Round one: Meerschaert in black, Petroski in gray. Petro misses a big left, throws into the arms and shoulders of “GM3” as they get into a clinch. Meerschaert gets in a counter-left. Petroski misses with a few big misses. Andre with a left and a right that gets in. They trade low kicks. Petroski complains of an eye poke and we’re in time-out. Petro with a takedown on a single, Meerschaert counters with a reverse triangle attempt to end the round.

10-9 Meerschaert

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

Round one: Lee in blue, Silva in black (not a repeat from last fight). Silva whiffs on a front kick. Lee lands a low one. Silva with a left and a right that wobbles Lee. Lee’s nose is bloody now. Lee with a counter right hand. The commentary notes that Lee’s right hand seems to be bothering her. Lee eats a left head kick. Straight rights by both fighters. Lee also looks like she’s got a cut on her cheek or maybe from her hand as she keeps her hand up high. Silva punctuates a combo with a body kick.

10-9 Silva

Round two: Booth correctly notes that Lee is losing this technical striking battle, but she’s not really changing the dynamic. Lee finally gets in a decent front kick. 1-2-head kick by Silva, but only the 1 looked like it connected. There’s a 1-1-2 and the 2 definitely landed clean. Lee with a body kick. Silva with a counter-jab. Low kick, and Lee responds with one of her own. Silva goes to the body on a counter.

10-9 Silva

Round three: Silva taps in a head kick at half power. Low kick. Side kick. She gets on her bike as Lee finally takes a step forward. Lee gets in a nice low kick. Good push kick puts an off-balance Lee on her butt, however she’s back up instantly. Both women get in left hands. Silva 2-3. One minute to go. Lee’s inability to deal with the constant popping strikes and feints has made this a fairly easy night for Silva.

10-9 Silva

Final result: Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via decision, unanimous

125 lbs.: Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva

Round one: Silva in black, Moroz in white. Silva missing some leg kicks to start. Both women finally get into range and land a couple. Silva goes hook, front kick, low kick, but the only one that lands is the low. Left hand from Silva puts Moroz on her butt. She’s up and manages to clinch Silva up against the fence. Good short elbow from Silva. Both fighters get in a pair of knees. Silva with another elbow and reverses the position. They’re out of the clinch now. Head kick by Silva almost lands clean, but still does some damage. Right hand and a takedown by Silva. Armbar attempt from Moroz goes nowhere. Silva tries a guillotine, but can’t get it and now Moroz is on top. Silva readjusts and gets the guillotine at the buzzer!

Final result: Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz via submission, guillotine, Rd. 1

