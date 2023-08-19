UFC 292 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to TD Garden, TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) with an entertaining pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza, featuring a highly-anticipated 135-pound clash between reigning, undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, and fast-rising superstar, Sean O’Malley. Zhang Weili will try to hold onto her UFC women’s strawweight title in her second reign as champion as she defends the belt against Brazilian finisher Amanda Lemos in the co-headliner. UFC 292 will also showcase a welterweight scrap between undefeated Irish sensation Ian Machado Garry and Neil Magny, a bantamweight barnburner involving Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz, and much more, too! UFC 292’s entire “Prelims” undercard will stream on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish), beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (ESPN will also simulcast the late undercard action) before the PPV main card action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (also on ESPN+).

WILL “DESTINY” PREVAIL AT UFC 292?

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 292 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

