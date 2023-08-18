Live: UFC 292 video Q&A stream with Chael Sonnen, Joe Lauzon, Rob Font, and Calvin Kattar

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special fan Q&A session at TD Garden this afternoon, roughly one hour before the start of the UFC 292 ceremonial weigh ins. Featured speakers include hometown heroes Joe Lauzon, Rob Font, and Calvin Kattar, who all have strong ties to the Boston metropolitan area. In addition, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen will be in attendance, perhaps best known to Bostonians for submitting Shogun Rua in “Beantown” roughly a decade ago.

The live Q&A stream gets underway LIVE at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 292 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 292 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.