Kevin Holland vs Jack Della Maddalena official for Noche UFC on Sept. 16

Welterweight “Trailblazer” Kevin Holland will battle 170-pound rising star Jack Della Maddalena in the upcoming Noche UFC co-main event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Sept. 16, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC announced the matchup on Friday.

Holland (25-9, 1 NC) is coming off back-to-back victories over Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michael Chiesa. After knocking out the “Argentine Dagger” at the UFC 287 PPV, “Trailblazer” submitted “Maverick” as part of the UFC 291 card just a few weeks back.

Maddalena (15-2) blasted his way into UFC by way of Dana White's “Contender Series” in late 2021 and has since racked up five straight wins. The Aussie was last seen capturing a hard-fought, split decision victory over Bassil Hafez last month in Las Vegas.

An important fight for both welterweights.

Noche UFC will be headlined by the women’s flyweight title fight between newly-crowned 125-pound champion Alexa Grasso and former division titleholder Valentina Shevchenko. Elsewhere in the lineup, Raul Rosas Jr. battles Terrence Mitchell at 135 pounds.