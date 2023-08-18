FUNK MASTER vs SUGA SEAN FOR THE WORLD TITLE @FunkMasterMMA and @SugaSeanMMA for the bantamweight throne TOMORROW! [ 10pmET / 7pmPT | LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/wE9PL5aRTn ] pic.twitter.com/xyreqH3qaW

We are just 24 hours away from one of the most entertaining fight cards of the year as UFC 292 goes down tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Luckily, fight fans can now check out the official staredowns following Friday’s UFC 292 ceremonial weigh ins (replay HERE).

Leading the way will be a bantamweight main event pitting reigning UFC champion Aljamain Sterling against rising superstar Sean O’Malley. Many people don’t agree that O’Malley deserved this title shot, but he’s one of the most dangerous strikers in the division and easily one of the promotion’s biggest draws. This will be his first-ever UFC title shot so all eyes should be on this main event.

Check out Sterling and O’Malley’s final faceoff in the above video player.

Adding to the UFC 292 PPV main card will be a co-main event clash between UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili and surging contender Amanda Lemos. This will be Weili’s first title defense since winning her belt back with a submission finish over Carla Esparza back in Nov. 2022. As for Lemos, this her first official UFC title shot.

The final staredown between Weili and Lemos can be seen below:

The strawweight strap is on the line!!



Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos in tomorrow’s #UFC292 co-main!



[ 10pmET / 7pmPT | LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/wE9PL5aRTn ] pic.twitter.com/3S2cGxIWYg — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2023

Finally, UFC 292 will also feature the return of highly-touted undefeated welterweight contender Ian Garry. The Irish sensation is coming off a spectacular knockout finish over Daniel Rodriguez this past May to extend his unbeaten UFC record to 5-0. Garry was originally expected to fight Geoff Neal this weekend at UFC 292, but he was replaced by veteran Neil Magny.

Check out Garry’s final faceoff with Magny below:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 292 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 292 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.