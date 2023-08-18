Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla chooses sides, heads to UFC 292 to back defending champ

Joe Mazzulla is headed home.

The Boston Celtics head coach will be returning to TD Garden this Sat. night (Aug. 19, 2023) in “Beantown” to root for defending strawwieght champion Zhang Weili. “Magnum” defends her 115-pound title against rough-and-tumble Brazilian bruiser Amanda Lemos.

“He said yes,” Weili told Boston Globe. “At first he said no … because he was conflicted with something on his schedule but his schedule has changed, so now he can come this Saturday.”

Weili met Mazzulla during jiu jitsu practice last month at the promotion’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas, extending an invitation to the former collegiate cager. If Lemos really wants to play mind games, she’ll get Darvin Ham to come root for her in Boston.

