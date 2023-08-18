UFC 292 early weigh ins video, LIVE stream results | Sterling vs. O’Malley

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 19, 2023) at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. UFC 292 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight between reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2-ranked title contender “Suga” Sean O’Malley. UFC 292 will also feature a championship co-main event showdown between strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili and 115-pound contender Amanda Lemos. Undefeated welterweight prospect Ian Machado Garry, bantamweight contender Marlon Vera, and former middleweight champion Chris Weidman are also scheduled to compete this weekend in “Beantown.”

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 292 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 9 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 24 fighters get to the scale. The promotion will also stage the UFC 292 ceremonial weigh ins complete with fighter staredowns RIGHT HERE live from TD Garden at 5 p.m. ET. Note: Massachusetts State Athletic Commission (MSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

Complete UFC 292 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 292 ESPN+ PPV Main Card:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)

115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (114)

170 lbs.: Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (170.5)

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5)

135 lbs.: Marlon Vera (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

UFC 292 ESPN/ESPN+ Late ‘Prelims’ Under Card:

185 lbs.: Chris Weidman (186) vs. Brad Tavares (185)

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185)

155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Austin Hubbard (155)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (135) vs. Cody Gibson (135)

UFC 292 FIGHT PASS/ESPN+ Early ‘Prelims’ Under Card:

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Andre Petroski (186)

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125)

125 lbs.: Maryna Moroz (125) vs. Karine Silva (125)

