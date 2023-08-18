UFC just canceled an exciting main card fight because of another positive drug test

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio was going to be a banger.

Unfortunately, the bout was canceled after Rodriguez tested positive for Ostarine during an out-of-competition drug test administered by USADA. “D-Rod” insists he did not willingly ingest the banned substance and suggests he may have consumed a tainted supplement.

“First and foremost, I want to clarify I did not intentionally use Ostarine, nor have I ever knowingly used any prohibited substance in my career,” the 36 year-old Rodriguez wrote on social media. “I rarely take any form of supplements and have always strived to care for my body in the most natural ways. From my first fight until today, I have had a negative test every single time, not one slip up, not one positive test until today. Since I was notified, I became educated on Ostarine, as well as others who have tested positive for the substance.”

“Ostarine, specifically, is commonly found as a low-level contaminant in certain dietary supplements,” Rodriguez continued. “These levels provide absolutely no performance-enhancing benefit. I strongly believe that a supplement contaminant is the reason for my low-level positive, and am actively working with my manager, USADA, and the UFC on reviewing and testing the supplements I took prior to my test. While I am extremely disappointed in this development and am now unable to fight on September 16th, I am looking forward to finding a definitive explanation for my low-level positive test and am ready to fully cooperate with the USADA.”

Rodriguez and Ponzinibbio were booked to throw down on the main card of Noche UFC, scheduled for Sat., Sept. 16, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. No word yet on whether or not the “Argentine Dagger” will remain in the “Sin City” lineup against a new opponent.

As for Rodriguez, he could be out of action for the next few months as USADA investigates his case. In addition, “D-Rod” may need to appear before Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) before getting relicensed to fight.

Expect more updates on this still-developing case in the coming weeks.