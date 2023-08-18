Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Sean O’Malley has really forged his own path to MMA stardom. “Suga” is an exciting fighter with an individual style, which certainly has helped him build a fanbase. However, he also embraced YouTube, sponsorships, and merchandising with a different level of savvy and commitment than the average UFC fighter.

One of the more unique keys to O’Malley’s recent success has been ditching his manager, meaning he takes home a higher percentage of his fight purse than most. Last week, O’Malley hinted at a bombshell revelation regarding shady fighter management and sneaky dealings.

He didn’t quite spill all the beans at Thursday’s press conference, but O’Malley once again ranted against MMA management. Initially, O’Malley just advised young fighters to be cautious and thoroughly read through any contract prior to signing — generally good advice!

“When you guys get these manager contracts just make sure you read them,” Sean O’Malley explained (via Josh Evanoff). “Look through them, have a lawyer look through them. Don’t just sign because these guys say ‘I can get you in the UFC’, they’re taking 20% of your purse, they’re taking your win bonus, they’re taking your fight bonus. I would be very very skeptical on signing their contracts.”

He continued, “You could sign with a manager but make sure you have stuff in there that’s fair to you. None of these contracts are fair to the fighters and these managers know that these fighters aren’t going to read it. We’re fighters for a reason. So I would be very very careful with these guys that are really close to the UFC.”

O’Malley doubled down later when asked to elaborate further, warning against predatory practices and once again promising a big reveal in the near future. He concluded (via BloodyElbow), “You meet scumbags on all levels of life. You can be broke and have broke scumbag friends, you can have a lot of money and there’s those rich, high-level scumbags out there. (MMA managers are) good at being scumbags. They’re good at that.”

I am devastated to report that Demetrious Johnson did not actually post this, but in my heart, I’m going to keep believing it’s real.

If this doesn’t make Mighty Mouse the undisputed GOAT idk what will pic.twitter.com/BfIKsLcjie — Troy Robert (@Troy_robertt) August 17, 2023

Eventful times at the PFL weigh ins!

: Update To Tomorrow Night’s Fight Card



•Fight Card will now have 8 fights

•Chris Mixan vs. Eddy George is off

•Daiqwon Buckley missed the Heavyweight limit

•Louie Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley will now be contested at Super Heavyweight

•Start times will… — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 17, 2023

Paulo Costa may or may not defeat Khamzat Chimaev in the cage, but he’s FOR SURE going to win the meme battle.

Who never missed weight? ️ pic.twitter.com/KElnSWubOb — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 17, 2023

UFC 292 glow ups! I’m impressed with Chris Weidman’s musculature at 39 years of age.

Sean O’Malley 2014 vs 2023 pic.twitter.com/JNxUrncxkd — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 16, 2023

Chris Weidman in 2011 and 2023#UFC292 pic.twitter.com/ah279M0xR8 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 17, 2023

A fun but challenging game to play: Is Bryce Mitchell crazy or goofing around? I guess we’ll find out once he’s in the cage.

Tanner Boser may have been released following a victory, something you don’t see every day!

❌ Fighter removed: Tanner Boser — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 17, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Trying to toe hold the toe hold guy is a bold decision.

: @RedserMMA #OnThisDay in 2014, Paul Redmond notched the third toe hold submission of his career! pic.twitter.com/0SYeaxK6MD — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) August 16, 2023

Gregory Rodrigues fights this weekend, so there’s a 100% guarantee that at least one fight at UFC 292 will be awesome.

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Julian Marquez pic.twitter.com/D4YzPHm3sR — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) August 17, 2023

Old school “Magnum” highlights are a lot of fun.

Weili Zhang hasn't even been allowed to use one of her best weapons, 12-6 elbows pic.twitter.com/7ABcigbqAu — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 17, 2023

