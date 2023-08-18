LIVE! PFL Playoffs 2 results, coverage and full fight highlights | Ferreira vs. Greene

Professional Fighters League (PFL) 2023 playoffs roll on!

TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 18, 2023) from inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Heavyweights and women’s Featherweights will throwdown for a spot in the finals in hopes of winning $1 million at the end of the season (sometime later this year).

Indeed, it is win or go home.

In the main event, No. 2-seeded Heavyweight Renan Ferreira takes on former UFC fighter Maurice Greene in a battle of two literal giants. In the co-main, No. 1-seeded Larissa Pacheco takes on No. 4-seeded Olena Kolesnyk for the third time. Pacheco has knocked out Kolesnyk twice before.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with "Prelims" on ESPN+ and then transition to ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET for main card action.

PFL Playoffs 2 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET)

265 lbs.: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene

145 lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

265 lbs.: Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman

145 lbs.: Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock

145 lbs.: Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

PFL Playoffs 2 Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Chris Mixan vs. Eddie George

265 lbs.: Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii

125 lbs.: Kaytlin Neil vs. Maíra Maza

265 lbs.: Louis Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley

