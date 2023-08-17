Darren Till and Mike Perry call out MMA legends for boxing matches ... realize they should fight each other

Darren Till vs. Mike Perry feels like a long-overdue match up.

The pair of brash once hopeful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight prospects nearly came to blows in October 2017 at UFC Gdansk. The event was Till’s first time headlining a UFC card and saw him perform a career-best first round technical knockout of former Lightweight title challenger and future Hall of Famer, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. In attendance that night, Perry jumped to the outside of the Octagon after the bout, engaging in a war of words through the cage wall with Till that never materialized into a fight between the two.

Now both in the post-MMA stages of their careers (for now), Till and Perry have their sights set on some of the sport’s most notable names for boxing matches. However, they quickly realized after expressing their thoughts that they could (and maybe should) just fight each other.

“I would like to box one of the OG’s of the fight game @NateDiaz209 [boxing glove emojis],” Till tweeted.

“Come to @bareknucklefc and fight me @Ruthless_RL,” Perry said in a stand-alone tweet. “Or Darren Till or @jakepaul , the people pay so I wanna make the fights the people wanna see. Age, skill, experience, fame, no excuses, I’m sure @bareknucklefc has a plan but I’m just trying to make it interesting.”

“I think by the end of this year or the start of the next, me & you need to actually fight. @PlatinumPerry [money bag emoji]” Till quote tweeted in response.

While Perry has carved out a so-far successful path in his bare-knuckle boxing (BKB) career after UFC with a 4-0 record, Till has yet to compete since leaving the promotion in 2022. The former Welterweight contender turned-Middleweight, Till, finished his UFC run by going 1-5 in his last six outings (18-5-1 overall). Despite the 30-year-old’s leave, he has said that he hopes to return one day.