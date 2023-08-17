Bad news for Chris Weidman fans: Brad Tavares here to ‘s—t on that Cinderella story’ at UFC 292

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is preparing to make a triumphant comeback at the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. night (Aug. 19, 2023) at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., the first MMA fight for the 39 year-old “All American” since breaking his leg in a grisly scene at UFC 261 back in early 2021.

“Feminine shins” are to blame, according to this longtime rival.

But his UFC 292 opponent, Brad Tavares, isn’t getting swept up in Weidman’s “Cinderella story,” which makes me wonder if the Hawaiian actually watched the 1950 classic from Walt Disney Studios, because nobody breaks their leg or takes a dump in the pumpkin coach.

“I am a nice guy. I am a respectful guy. It’s nothing but love but at the end of the day, I’m here to s**t on his return,” Tavares told MMA Fighting. “This is me versus him. This is my family and my life on the line as well. I wish him the best after he fights me. For now, I’m going out there to destroy him and whatever comes with that, so be it.”

“Do I have any issues with Chris Weidman? No, I do not. But do I think for a second that guy wants to take it easy on me and doesn’t want to hurt me if he has the opportunity? Hell no. It’s the fight game. He’s out there to try and kill me and I’m there to do the same. I am a nice guy, I am a respectful warrior, I’ve always seen myself [like that] and been that way but I’m here to s**t on that return and that Cinderella story. It can start after my fight with him.”

Like Weidman, the 35 year-old Tavares is fighting to keep himself relevant in the crowded middleweight division, which may require a highlight-reel finish after dropping four of his last six. If that requires him to steamroll Weidman this weekend in “Beantown,” then so be it.

“None of it affects me,” Tavares said. “I’m going to go out there for iron legged Chris Weidman. I saw the quote that he said he wanted to come out there and throw the hardest leg kick. I welcome it. If that’s what you want to do, cool, get it out of the way. Test your fears, whatever you want to do.”

“I say this all the time, nothing motivates me and f*****g wakes me up like coming off a loss. Coming off a win is great, you’re on a high but there’s something about that bitter taste of defeat in your mouth. That’s motivation right there. It didn’t matter who it was. It just so happens it’s Chris Weidman now.”

Poor Weidman just can’t seem to get any respect these days.

