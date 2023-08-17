Live: PFL Playoffs ceremonial weigh ins video results | Ferreira vs Greene

Professional Fighters League (PFL) held its early (and official) weigh ins at The New Yorker Hotel on Thurs. morning, just one day out from its 2023 PFL Playoffs on Aug. 18 inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, streaming live on ESPN and ESPN+ with heavyweight rivals Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene handling headlining duties.

As part of the fight week festivities, PFL will bring its cast and crew onstage for the 2023 PFL Playoffs ceremonial weigh ins, streaming LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. In addition to Ferreira and Greene, women’s featherweight rivals Larissa Pacheco and Olena Kolesnyk will tip the scale ahead of their 145-pound contest.

Get complete 2023 PFL Playoffs weigh ins text results below:

ESPN Card

Heavyweight Semifinal

Renan Ferreira (259.6 lbs) vs. Maurice Greene (261.8 lbs)

Women’s Featherweight Semifinal

Larissa Pacheco (146.0 lbs) vs. Olena Kolesnyk (147.8 lbs)

*Olena Kolesnyk missed weight and will be penalized 1 point in the scorecards and 20% of her purse will go to her opponent, Larissa Pacheco.

Heavyweight Semifinal

Denis Goltsov (243.0 lbs) vs. Jordan Heiderman (247.2 lbs)

Women’s Featherweight Semifinal

Marina Mokhnatkina (145.0 lbs) vs. Amber Leibrock (145.8 lbs)

Featherweight Showcase

Nathan Kelly (145.4 lbs) vs. Damion Nelson (145.8 lbs)

ESPN+ Card

Lightweight Showcase

Chris Mixan vs. Eddy George

*Chris Mixan and Eddy George were removed from the card due to the NYSAC decision to not license Mixan.

Heavyweight Showcase

Danilo Marques (248.0 lbs) vs. Satoshi Ishii (240.2 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Showcase

Kaytlin Neil (125.8 lbs) vs. Maira Mazar (125.6 lbs)

Super Heavyweight Showcase

Louie Sutherland (250.6 lbs) vs. Daiqwon Buckley (272.4 lbs)

*Daiqwon Buckley (Showcase HW) missed weight and 20% of his purse will go to his opponent, Louie Sutherland. The bout is now a Super Heavyweight fight.

For the complete PFL Playoffs fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.