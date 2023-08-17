Jon Jones pulls rank, has Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington kicked off UFC 295 fight card

UFC 295 is the Jon Jones show.

That’s why “Bones” doesn’t want top welterweight contender Colby Covington joining the Nov. 11 lineup in New York. Not only will his former college roommate steal the media spotlight, but “Chaos” will also dig up a few skeletons along the way.

Wouldn’t be the first time.

“A little birdie told me, Michael, that [Jones] went backstage with the suits and the big dogs of the UFC and said, hey, he refuses to share a card with me,” Covington told Michael Bisping (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “So, they’re gonna give him what he wants. They don’t want to ruin their New York show, and they’re still hoping he shows up. But they need a backup plan. He’s not reliable. I’m the ultimate company man.”

Jones will be defending his heavyweight title against former 265-pound champion Stipe Miocic. The promotion was hoping to get Covington on the “Big Apple” fight card to challenge welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards, but nothing is official at this time.

And Covington isn’t holding his breath.

“Is Jon Jones going to be willing to share a card with his former college roommate who knows all his dirty secrets, all the dirty skeletons in his closet?” Covington asked. “I bet that he’s going over to the UFC right now and he’s telling them, ‘Yo, I’m not sharing a card with Colby. I will refuse to fight here.’ So, the only way I see that fight happening is, we know Jon’s unpredictable, we know he might go sniff some white girls, kind of like Joe Biden. He’s not to be relied on. He might get pulled off the card, and we might have to save the day and be the main event.”

If not UFC 295, there’s always UFC 296 in December.