Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” ESPN+ mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Aug. 19, 2023) inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The entire UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) main card is expected to be in attendance, including bantamweight headliners Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, as well as strawweight co-headliners Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos, among others.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway TONIGHT (Thurs., Aug. 17) at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

