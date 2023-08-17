Sean O’Malley hair color: ‘Suga’ reveals sweaty inspiration behind UFC 292 championship mop top

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley gets a new hairdo ahead of every Octagon appearance, courtesy of his wife, Danya O’Malley, and will compete for the bantamweight title looking like one of the Fry Guys from the old McDonald’s ads.

“I’m doing this ‘Sweet Sweat’ collab,” O’Malley said during the UFC 292 media day. “I’m sure you guys seen my name on the Octagon, bright pink. But yeah, I’m doing this ‘Sweet Sweat’ collab, this is kinda the colors of the packaging, so that’s kinda where we got that inspiration from.”

O’Malley is part of the Sweet Sweat sponsorship for the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event, where “Suga” will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the 135-pound strap on Sat. night (Aug. 19, 2023) at TD Garden in Boston. This marks the first appearance for O’Malley since the UFC 280 PPV back in Oct. 2022.

“They said ‘hey, Henry’s gonna fight Aljo,’ I said ‘alright, cool.’ I’m not hurtin’ for money like some of these guys who have to turn around and fight again real quick,” O’Malley said. “I’m ballin’ so I was like alright, sweet, I’ll take this time, improve, enjoy life, and fight when the time’s right. August 19th in Boston sounds like a good time.”

O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC) is coming off a split decision victory over Petr Yan, a performance that landed “Suga” at No. 2 in the official 135-pound rankings. As for Sterling (23-3), he’s captured nine straight with three straight title defenses over the likes of Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw, and Henry Cejudo.

“Going into this fight, I don’t have much pressure,” O’Malley continued. “He’s the bantamweight GOAT. He’s on a nine-fight winning streak and he’s saying I haven’t earned the shot. How stupid will he look when I go out there and knock him out, not even have earned being in that position, and putting his lights out. It makes him look real stupid.”

