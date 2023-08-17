 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! 18-year-old UFC wunderkind Raul Rosas Jr. returns at Noche UFC versus Terrence Mitchell

By Andrew Richardson
Raul Rosas Jr. will have an opportunity to get back in the win column sooner than later. Per a first report from ESPN Deportes, the talented young athlete will return to action at Noche UFC inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 16, 2023 opposite Bantamweight veteran Terrence Mitchell. Noche UFC is intended as a celebration of Mexican Independence Day, and though UFC was unable to actually make it south of the border for the event, Mexican champion Alexa Grasso will defend her title opposite Valentina Shevchenko.

Before the women’s Flyweight title is on the line, however, Rosas Jr. will have another chance to shine. The 18-year-old submission ace enters his third UFC fight having split the first two, a quick submission win over Jay Perrin followed by an upset decision loss to Christian Rodriguez. The latter fight definitely showed some holes in his overall game, but it shouldn’t be a shock that such a young prospect still has some development to do.

“El Nino Problema” is still a definite fighter to keep an eye on despite the loss.

As for Mitchell, this will be his second UFC appearance after getting overwhelmed quickly on the canvas in his short-notice debut opposite Cameron Saaiman. A veteran of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), the Alaskan is still searching for his first win under any kind of UFC banner, TUF or otherwise.

Given that Rosas Jr. tends to dominate on the canvas and Mitchell just got smoked on the floor, the UFC’s intent for Rosas Jr. to rebound here is pretty obvious. He will likely enter as the considerable favorite, but perhaps Mitchell can make the most of a significant experience edge to score the upset.

We’ll find out next month.

