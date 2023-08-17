Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Raul Rosas Jr. will have an opportunity to get back in the win column sooner than later. Per a first report from ESPN Deportes, the talented young athlete will return to action at Noche UFC inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 16, 2023 opposite Bantamweight veteran Terrence Mitchell. Noche UFC is intended as a celebration of Mexican Independence Day, and though UFC was unable to actually make it south of the border for the event, Mexican champion Alexa Grasso will defend her title opposite Valentina Shevchenko.

Before the women’s Flyweight title is on the line, however, Rosas Jr. will have another chance to shine. The 18-year-old submission ace enters his third UFC fight having split the first two, a quick submission win over Jay Perrin followed by an upset decision loss to Christian Rodriguez. The latter fight definitely showed some holes in his overall game, but it shouldn’t be a shock that such a young prospect still has some development to do.

“El Nino Problema” is still a definite fighter to keep an eye on despite the loss.

As for Mitchell, this will be his second UFC appearance after getting overwhelmed quickly on the canvas in his short-notice debut opposite Cameron Saaiman. A veteran of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), the Alaskan is still searching for his first win under any kind of UFC banner, TUF or otherwise.

Given that Rosas Jr. tends to dominate on the canvas and Mitchell just got smoked on the floor, the UFC’s intent for Rosas Jr. to rebound here is pretty obvious. He will likely enter as the considerable favorite, but perhaps Mitchell can make the most of a significant experience edge to score the upset.

We’ll find out next month.

Insomnia

I like this match up a lot! Chase Hooper gets an 155 lbs. step up who probably won’t knock him out, and fun scrambles feel guaranteed.

Breaking



Jordan Leavitt will fight Chase Hooper on November 18th, per sources

Ian Garry could earn a spot in the Welterweight Top 10 this weekend. Is Conor McGregor still a Top 10 Light- or Welterweight?

For the first time in more than a Decade, There's a legitimate debate that Conor McGregor is no Longer the best Mixed martial artist from Ireland.

Astounding verbal wit from “The Suga Show.”

Max Holloway is an absolute statistical anomaly. His records will stand the test of time!

A Paul brother running a scam? COULD NOT BE!

The nutritionist of UFC champions just absolutely buried the UFC's hydration sponsor Prime:

There’s absolutely no way defrauding a UFC fighter could end poorly.

Emmanuel Chappelle in Orlando. I’m pretty sure you stole my ID and some how used my Apple Pay to have a beach front hotel party with a Mc donalds/tacobell buffet.



Look man, I’m not mad at cha, I just wanna know how you did it….



Also, ima beat ya ass when I see you. — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) August 16, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The eyes chico, they never lie.

Francks Rodriguez TKO's Andy Gonzales in 10 seconds

Sneaky simultaneous kick and punch:

There were some big lands to the body prior to the absolute haymaker that ended the contest.

Beautiful left hook liver shot KO by Alexander Chavez

I rewatched Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan today as part of my film review for O’Malley’s fighter breakdown, and well ... I’m with Khabib. Ain’t no f—king way!

Poor “El Cucuy.”

Random Land

Not again ...

i need an answer

Midnight Music: Alternative, 1988

