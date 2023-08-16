Why did UFC wait nearly one year to remove fighter at center of betting scandal? ‘Story seems to have been buried’

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when UFC welterweight James Krause was the most famous fighter in MMA.

Unfortunately it was for all the wrong reasons.

Krause was embroiled in a nationwide betting scandal that eventually found its way across the borders, upending combat sports wagering outlets in Canada and resulting in multiple investigations from UFC, NSAC, and even the FBI.

No doubt the Missourian went on to regret these self-aggrandizing comments.

Krause, 37, announced his retirement from active competition early last year but remained a fixture on UFC programming through his coaching duties at Glory MMA & Fitness, the same role that ended in disaster after the UFC Vegas 64 betting fiasco.

So why wait until Aug. 2023 to remove Krause from the roster?

“Why’s this taken so long? The story seems to have been buried,” one UFC fan wrote on Twitter, while another added “Didn’t he retire like a year before the gambling sh*t?? This had to be an oversight.”

UFC officials could not be reached for comment. Probably because I didn't call or Email them (they don’t like me, can’t imagine why).

Fans continue to speculate on social media:

WTF. Why was he on the roster for so long?

One day the truth will all be revealed!!!

Federal f*cking prison.

Bro was on the roster a whole year after betting lmao.

So better late than never, just in case?

Whatever happened with that whole thing?

First time hearing abt bro in a year.

Here’s the latest update on the Krause investigation:

If you're wondering about who is investigating the James Krause betting scandal, it's this FBI department that was formed a few months prior to the start of the investigation. https://t.co/aa0JWlb73a — Mike Russell ️ (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) July 12, 2023

As of this writing, Krause remains suspended by NSAC and fighters coached by Krause are banned from competing in UFC.