Mikey Musumeci will grapple with a mixed martial artist (MMA) legend in October.

Sources confirmed to MMAmania.com that Musumeci, the ONE Championship flyweight submission grappling champion, will face former two-time ONE lightweight champion Shinya Aoki in a one-round, 10-minute grappling match on Oct. 6, 2023, at ONE Fight Night 15 from inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The match will not be for Musumeci’s championship.

Musumeci, 27, defended his flyweight submission grappling title against ONE strawweight champion Jarred Brooks last weekend at ONE Fight Night 13. “Darth Rigatoni” is riding an eight-fight win streak and is currently undefeated in ONE Championship, submitting three out of his five opponents.

Aoki, 40, has been out of action since his first-round technical knockout loss against Saygid Izagakhmaev at ONE 163: “Akimoto vs. Petchtanong” in Nov. 2022. The MMA legend is no stranger to grappling matches and has grappled four times under the ONE banner. He lost to ONE Lightweight submission grappling champion Kade Ruotolo via unanimous decision last year as well.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will headline ONE Fight Night 15 against Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai Championship.

For the latest and greatest ONE Championship-related news and notes click here.