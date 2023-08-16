Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 292?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market for the “Sterling vs. O’Malley” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 19, 2023) at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., with the bantamweight title fight between reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2-ranked title contender “Suga” Sean O’Malley taking top billing.

UFC 292 will also feature a championship co-main event between strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili and 115-pound contender Amanda Lemos, along with The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 finals in the lightweight (Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard) and bantamweight (Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson) divisions as part of the UFC 292 “Prelims” card.

Calling the action will be longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik, with former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and veteran mouthpiece Joe Rogan handling color commentary. Roving reporter Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews with backstage talent throughout the night, according to MMA Junkie, with retired lightweight Din Thomas on the scene for insight and analysis.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 292 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

