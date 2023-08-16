Live: UFC 292 media day video stream | Sterling vs. O’Malley

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its upcoming UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Aug. 19, 2023) inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass., headlined by the bantamweight title fight between reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2-ranked title contender “Suga” Sean O’Malley. UFC 292 will also feature a championship co-main event showdown between strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili and 115-pound contender Amanda Lemos.

To help prepare fans (and media) for the upcoming fight card, the promotion is holding a special UFC 292 media day, streaming LIVE in the embedded video above at 11:15 a.m. ET. In addition to the main and co-main event combatants, today’s stream will also feature The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 finalists Kurt Holobaugh, Cody Gibson, Brad Katona, and Austin Hubbard, among others.

Here’s the full list of UFC 292 media day participants (subject to change):

Kurt Holobaugh

Cody Gibson

Mario Bautista

Pedro Munhoz

Amanda Lemos

Austin Hubbard

Zhang Weili

Ian Garry

Sean O’Malley

Brad Katona

Da’Mon Blackshear

Marlon Vera

Aljamain Sterling

Neil Magny

