Former UFC champ quietly withdraws from USADA testing pool, turns in retirement notice

By Jesse Holland
Joanna Jedrzejczyk is officially retired from MMA.

The former UFC strawweight champion announced her retirement after failing to defeat current 115-pound titleholder Weili Zhang at the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event last June in Singapore, but remained active in the USADA testing pool.

Jedrzejczyk, 35, later revealed she was contemplating an Octagon comeback.

Unfortunately, a subsequent shoulder injury forced her into surgery and that appears to have been prompted her official retirement. Jedrzejczyk, who finished with a 16-5 record, recently withdrew from the USADA testing pool and informed UFC that she’s gone for good.

That’s according to a report from MMA Fighting.

Also handing in his papers is UFC middleweight Ian Heinisch. The 35 year-old “Hurricane” told his Instagram followers he’s “not quitting” but plans to “take a step back and get out of the USADA pool, do some peptides, and some other treatments and heal.”

Heinisch (14-5) has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 32 back in summer 2021.

