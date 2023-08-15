Claressa Shields ‘would win’ Jake Paul boxing match ‘and he knows that’ — ‘I have too much experience’

Claressa Shields believes she’d be a problem for Jake Paul inside the squared circle.

In terms of credentials, it’s hard to match the two-time Olympic gold medalist boxer, Shields. The 28-year-old undefeated 14-0 multi-weight champion has watched the Paul project play out since its start and remains unimpressed after his most recent victory.

Paul went toe-to-toe with his fourth mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran in a boxing match on Aug. 5, 2023, when picking up a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz (watch highlights). Paul and Diaz have prematurely toyed with the idea of an MMA rematch, but as of now, Paul’s next opponent in boxing is unknown. If possible, Shields would love to get her hands on “The Problem Child.”

“I would really fight Jake Paul in a fight, honestly,” Shields told TMZ Sports. “I would win and he knows that. He knows that. Jake Paul listen, Nate Diaz is not a real boxer. He’s an MMA fighter, he’s not a boxer. So him getting in there and not being able to use his chokes, his feet, his slams, his jiu-jitsu, gave Jake Paul a huge advantage.

“I mean, he just knocked Nate Diaz down he didn’t beat the mess out of Nate Diaz,” she continued. “Honestly, like, he had a real fight against Tommy Fury [and lost]. Jake Paul, he lands punches on guys with really bad defense and he wouldn’t be able to do that with me. I’m sorry, I have too much experience for him.”

While primarily being boxers, Paul and Shields are both signed to Professional Fighters League (PFL) as MMA fighters. Paul has yet to make his debut in the sport, but Shields is 1-1 inside the “smartcage” and re-signed to the promotion recently. She’s expected to return in 2024.