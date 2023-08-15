Logan Paul challenges ‘f—king drug addict’ Conor McGregor to million-dollar bet on his Dillon Danis boxing match

Logan Paul is ready to put his money where his mouth is.

October 2023 looks to be another spooky year in combat sports as the YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler, Paul, returns to the boxing ring for the first time since his June 2021 exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather (watch highlights). Standing in the 28-year-old’s way will be an also returning Dillon Danis (2-0 in MMA), who was supposed to compete this past November 2022 against Olajide “KSI” Olatunji. Paul vs. Danis goes down under the Misfits Boxing umbrella in Manchester, England on Oct. 14, 2023.

Despite his troll nature on social media, Danis’ has a friendship with one of sports’ biggest stars, Conor McGregor. The Paul brothers have consistently challenged the Irishman to boxing matches since they got involved in the sport in 2018, finding no success in drawing him out. In the upcoming Paul vs. Danis match, McGregor fully expects his former training partner to come out victorious.

“Dillon will win for sure,” McGregor told Matchroom Boxing. “They’re already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. I’ve known Dillon years and I’ve trained with him many times. I’ve helped, I’m guiding him, I’m gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win so I hope [Paul] shows up.

“He’s trying to put a bill on us if we don’t show up,” he concluded. “We’re going to come out and hit him with a bill if he don’t show up.”

Paul wasn’t pleased by the comments, prompting a high-stakes counter retort that McGregor has yet to respond to.

“You’re so confident in your boy, I’ve got a bet for you,” Paul said in an X video post. “I’d bet Dillon, but he’s a broke b—ch. I got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14. Come on, bro, come on, I know you caked up. Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the coke you can buy you f—king drug addict. Two dummies, one night, October 14. I’m f—king you both up.”

McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a first round technical knockout loss in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg (watch highlights). Still on the comeback trail, “The Notorious” is expected to get back in action against Michael Chandler at some point within the next year.