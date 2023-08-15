It’s that time of year again, as Dana White’s Contender Series is back with 10 straight weeks of mixed martial arts (MMA) action. This week’s show starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (because of The Ultimate Fighter 31 final episode), then things switch back to the usual 8 p.m. ET time slot moving forward.

In the main event, three-time defending Cage Warriors Lightweight champion, George Hardwick (12-1), takes on Fury FC Lightweight champion, Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (14-3), in what should be an excellent showcase of two of the best Lightweight prospects on the regional scene. The rest of the card is filled with fun fights as Ibo Aslan (11-1) welcomes back Brazil’s Paulo Renato Jr. (12-2), who was on the show last season. Hyder Amil (7-1) takes on Emrah Sonmez (14-4), Eduarda Moura (8-0) faces Janaina Silva (5-0), and to kick off the show, two knockout artists throw down as Cameron Smotherman (8-3) fights Charalampos Grigoriou (7-3).

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

George Hardwick vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Ibo Aslan vs. Paulo Renato Jr.

Hyder Amil vs. Emrah Sonmez

Eduarda Moura defeats Janaina Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) Round 1, 4:00

Charalampos Grigoriou defeats Cameron Smotherman via TKO Round 1, 1:00

‘Contender Series’ Highlights & Results:

155 lbs: George Hardwick vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Final result:

205 lbs: Ibo Aslan vs. Paulo Renato Jr.

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs: Hyder Amil vs. Emrah Sonmez

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs: Eduarda Moura vs. Janaina Silva

Rear-naked choke for the win!



Eduarda Moura puts an end to this one in the first round #DWCS pic.twitter.com/HeL1jzQnsL — UFC (@ufc) August 15, 2023

Final result: Eduarda Moura defeats Janaina Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) Round 1, 4:00

155 lbs: Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Cameron Smotherman

What a way to start week 2



Charalampos Grigoriou gets the finish just a minute into round 1! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/w6o8XSI9D7 — UFC (@ufc) August 15, 2023

Final result: Charalampos Grigoriou defeats Cameron Smotherman via TKO Round 1, 1:00

